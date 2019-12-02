By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s "Pomegranate Orchard" film by Ilgar Najaf has been successfully screened in Zagreb, Croatia.

The film screening was co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Croatia, Croatia-Azerbaijan Friendship Society with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chairman of the Croatia-Azerbaijan Friendship Society Natalia Ostarias stressed that relations between Croatia and Azerbaijan are at a high level in all areas.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Fahraddin Gurbanov noted that the demonstration of Azerbaijani film in Croatia will contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries in the field of culture.

As part of the event, "İrs" and "Baku" magazines were also presented.

"Pomegranate Orchard" is a joint production film of the Azerbaijanfilm studio and Buta Film company, shot in 2016 by order of the Ministry of Culture.

The film tells about an old man who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst a huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son changes the gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

The world premiere of the film was held within the "East of the West" competition of the Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

Notably, the film was also included in the long list of applicants for the Oscar 2017 in the nomination "The best film in a foreign language".

Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najaf and Roelof Jan Minneboo (the Netherlands). Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director - Rafig Nasirov, executive producer - Akif Aliyev, and producer - Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farhadov and Hasan Agayev.

