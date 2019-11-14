By Laman Ismayilova

Famous doll master Farah Aliyeva and her 14-year-old student Kamilla Nazarova have successfully presented their works at the 6th International Exhibition of Art Dolls, Marionettes and Teddy Bears in Prague, Czech Republic.

The art pieces "Sunrise", "Muse", "Inspiration" and "Girl with a Rabbit" left no one indifferent.

Speaking about her art pieces, Farah Aliyeva said that it takes two weeks to three months to create each doll.

Her works are distinguished by their original style. The artist pays attention to every detail from hairstyle, clothing and accessories.

"Each doll is special for me, with its own character, feelings, emotions and moods," the artist told Trend Life.

"A doll is a complex art form, where the master must be both a sculptor, an artist, a fashion designer, a jeweler, and a philosopher, because each work of art embodies a certain idea," she said.

Farah Aliyeva is a member of the Azerbaijan Union of Artists, the International Organization of Author's Dolls and the International Biennale. She has been making dolls since 2010 and has already achieved significant success.

More than 100 works by the artist are kept in museums, art galleries, embassies and private collections in Azerbaijan, France, England, the USA, Georgia, Russia and other countries.

In 2013, the doll master opened an art studio where she teaches young talents, creating conditions for them to present their art works at international exhibitions.

