By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous jazz singer Michelle Walker has performed at the International Mugham Center in Baku.

With her wonderful voice, jazz singer conquered the audience. Her strongest artistic charisma was felt from the first minutes of her appearance on the stage. Her performance was accompanied by Alexei Cheremizov Quartet, Trend Life reported.

The charismatic singer masterly used a blend of blues, bebop, swing and soul with playful rhythmic expressiveness.

Based in New York City, Walker bends the lines and pushes the boundaries of jazz vocal art. She is very versatile and blessed with a beautifully distinctive voice. She has a refreshing approach to arranging and interpreting often easily recognizable contemporary songs.

The singer has performed in Europe multiple times, including in the Lincoln Center Women in Jazz Festival. She also toured with the jazz vocal legend Mark Murphy.

