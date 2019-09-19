By Laman Ismayilova

Russian diplomat Oksana Orlova has successfully presented her art pieces at the National Art Museum.

She painted a series of stunning art works inspired by the beauty and wonders of Azerbaijan after spending five years in the country.

Her passion for art began while working in Baku. So, she decided to express her feelings thought art.

The exhibition features about a hundred art works inspired by the Land of Fire. Some of the paintings were specially brought for the exhibition in Baku.

The diplomat worked on these works for four years. The exposition presents 44 graphic works, watercolors and oil paintings. All the works presented at the exhibition will remain in Baku.

She is not a professional artist, but a hereditary diplomat, a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

From 2012 to 2017, she worked at the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, dealt with cultural and humanitarian issues, and currently works at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

In an interview, Oksana Orlova shared her thoughts about exhibition.

"Each of the works was created under the influence of emotions overwhelming me, an immense sense of love for Azerbaijan. Five years of life and work in Baku will forever remain in my memory. Everything was here - professional work, creative discoveries, and even my children - son and daughter studied here," the artist said,

" Baku is a city where I felt inner spiritual warmth, which in my life has been missing for so long. Beautiful nature, architecture, and most importantly - people, their warmth, attention and attitude to relatives and friends, friends and even strangers. Throughout my life and work in Baku, I carefully studied the history of Azerbaijan, discovered a lot of new and interesting things, therefore most of my works reflect the capital of previous years....," she added.

The Russian diplomat began to create works on Azerbaijan after spending three years in Baku. Despite the large volume of professional activity, the desire to create all the time pulled her to the canvas.

Although, at first it was very difficult, professional help was needed in this area. Then she decided to seek help. Azerbaijani artist Rufat Asgarov showcased her a wonderful world of art.

"About five years ago, when we were introduced, I looked at her sketches and sketches created by pen, pencil and watercolor. She had a natural talent, but a little fear of working with oil paints… she began to create works on canvas. But the main thing is that I saw was Oksana’s extraordinary love for Azerbaijan", Asgarov said.

The exhibition was very successful and was visited by the Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, representatives of the public, culture and science, creative intelligentsia and youth.

Oksana Orlova is going to continue her creative activity; she dreams about holding an expanded exhibition in Baku and Moscow.

Oksana Orlova was born in Isfahan (Iran) in the family of a Russian diplomat and ambassador Alexander Sadovnikov, where she lived for 18 years.

---

