A personal photo exhibition of works by the famous Azerbaijani photographer Aydin Sadikhov has opened in Budapest on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary.

Works of the photographer are showcased at BUD gallery located at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

At the opening of the exhibition, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Hungary Vilayat Guliyev, the head of Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport Rolf Schnitzler and the photographer Aydin Sadikhov addressed the guests.

It was noted that Liszt Ferenc Airport in Budapest receives about 15 million passengers a year and thus provides a unique opportunity to introduce the tourism potential of Azerbaijan to the tourists from all over the world.

Sadikhov emphasized that the main goal of the exhibition is to promote Azerbaijan's history, culture as well as the country's tourism potential.

The gallery hall where the photographs are presented is located between two terminals, thereby allowing a huge number of passengers to see the exposition.

The exhibition will be presented throughout September and therefore any passenger of the Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport, as well as residents of the city, will be able to get acquainted with the works, which showcase the amazingly beautiful sights of Azerbaijan.

The exposition includes 22 photographs depicting Azerbaijan's rich historical, cultural and natural heritage.

The visitors of the exhibition are presented with the ancient and modern architecture of Baku, the historical splendor of the palace and temples in Shaki, the natural miracle - Agate Mountains in Khizi, etc.

Three archival photographs of the cities of Shusha, Kalbajar and Askeran, which are under the Armenian occupation, are also presented at the exhibition. These photos were provided by the Azerbaijan National Archive Department.

Aydin Sadikhov is a big fan of mystical stories, legends, fiction and therefore his work is a kind of portal, where one can enjoy another world. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Photographers Association.

His personal exhibition entitled "BAKU: a city where traditions meet with modernity" opened in Athens this April and aroused great interest among visitors. The photographer presented the exhibition visitors the unique historical and architectural masterpieces of Azerbaijani capital as well as modern buildings. Through his works, the photographer also wanted to show the architectural development of Baku.

