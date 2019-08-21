By Laman Ismayilova

"Sholler's Archive" film of Azerbaijani director Jalaladdin Gasimov will be screened at Prince of Prestige Academy Awards in the U.S. The film was selected along with 11 other works.

Jalaladdin Gasimov said that the film will join the festival to be held on October 14, Azertag reported.

"This is a very exciting event for me. I would also like to note that the Azerbaijani documentary "The First Success of Nobel Brothers" was also selected for the Prince of Prestige Academy Awards. This film will also compete for the prize at the international festival," he said.

The main purpose of the Prince of Prestige (POP) Academy Award competition is to recognize outstanding creativity. POP Academy Award aims to champion great motion pictures and to provide an avenue of legitimate and prestigious recognition for exceptional filmmakers otherwise overlooked.

"Sholler's Archive", based on real events, tells the story of a German colonist Sholler and his family, who migrated to Azerbaijan in the 1840s due to the difficult socio-economic situation in the German lands after Napoleonic Wars.

The film director got all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku. The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

"Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Earlier, "Sholler's Archive" was named the Best Feature Film, while "The First Success of Nobel Brothers" were selected as the Best Documentary Film at the Under the Stars International Film Festival in Italy.

"Sholler's Archive" was also awarded the prizes at Noord-Holland European Cinematography Awards. The film won in the nominations "Best Dramatic Film" and "Best Feature Film".

The film also grabbed five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France. In 2018, it was named the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film.

In February, 2019, "Sholler's Archive" won a prize at the third Rosarito Film Festival held in Mexico.

