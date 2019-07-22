By Laman Ismayilova

Black and white photos are still associated with the "old days". Some of them can be even more striking than the color photos.

If you’re interested in black and white photography, take a look at the works of the talented Azerbaijani photographer Rustam Huseynov.

His black and white photos exude timeless and classic beauty that revokes nostalgic feelings. The new series of works by the photographer is inspired by the hot summer beach landscapes of Absheron peninsula.

The idea of the exhibition came suddenly and almost by chance.

"Summer is all about relaxing. As a photographer, I have taken photos of the sea. Later I realized that all these hard shadows, all this geometry capture me more and more. And the theme of the whole photo series slowly showed up," the photographer told Azernews.

For many people, his works seemed as an exciting journey to the past and sweet childhood memories. That's why Huseynov decided to present these wonderful photographs to a greater number of viewers.

"I've noticed that in many places, whether it was Bilgah settlement or Pirallahy, there are still islands that have not changed for decades and preserved their atmosphere. Unfortunately, plenty of them are disappearing now, but at the same time, the atmosphere of such places continues to energize more than one generation," he said.

"I adore this landscape. That's what inspires me. Each photo is more than just a hard work. It is also about love," said Huseynov.

In near future, the photographer is going to showcase the geometry of modern Baku.

"I already had an exhibition on this theme. I want to continue this photo series," said Huseynov. "New Baku is a regular geometric figure. So, the city is turning into modern megalopolis. Each landscape has its fans and opponents. And the main task of the photographer is to capture them."

The Caspian coast, encoded in a black and white austere landscape, looks like a monumental chthonic area, where time stands still and the eternal triumphs over the current moment and its atmosphere prevail over rare guests.

The awareness of the power and beauty of nature is fascinating and not leaving for a second, and at the same time calm from the sound of the waves. Another snow white lamb, breaking into millions of splashes near the shore. Frames follow each other, captivating the mind and activating a sense of beauty.

Lonely boats, sea waves before a storm, a fishing boat near the sandy-shell beach that goes into eternity, a cool breeze merged with the heavenly cloudy leave the unforgettable impression on the viewers.

Sand Waves series is a collection that personify the image of Absheron peninsula in summer, a favorite spot to relax for many generations of local residents. For many decades, Absheron has been associated with precious memories.

The exhibition will run until July 25. Its curator is Nurziya Khalilova. Admission is free.

