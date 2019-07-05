By Laman Ismayilova

With centuries-old history, Azerbaijani people possess rich musical and cultural heritage. Their passion for music is closely connected with their incredible talents and skills in this art.

Works of young national composers have captivated the listeners at New Way International Music Festival in Germany.

The concerts which took place in the cities of Hanover and Celle, gathered talented musicians and composers from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Germany, Trend Life reported.

For the first time, musical compositions of Arzu Abbasova, Ilakha Israfilova, Sara Khatun Guluzade, Lala Akhmadov, Aysel Azizova, Nijat Akhmadzade and Sara Amirian sounded at the festival.

Azerbaijani musicians were greeted with a storm of applause. The performances of the winners of republican and international competitions Natavan Hasanova (canon), Neymat Mursalov (tar), Seynur Ahadov (tenor), Ilakha Israfilova (piano), Arzu Abbasova (piano), Sura Hasanli (violin), Emily Mohammadi (vocal), Evelyn Gardashani (vocal), Said Babakishiyev (piano), Ayan Takhmaszade (canon), Huseyn Ali Goodhnet (piano), Umud Sokur (vocal), Zumrud Alizade (piano), Asmar Talishkhanly (piano), as well as honored artists Nargiz Aliyeva (piano) and Farida Malikova (kamancha) left no one indifferent.

Headed by Lala Sultanova, the New Way International Music Festival aims at promotion of Azerbaijan's folk and classical music in Germany.

"The musical treasury of Azerbaijan is very rich. The root of each nation is based on its national folklore and national traditions. The promotion of cultural heritage is an integral part of our foreign policy. Culture is a powerful tool for building bridges between countries and people,” she said.

The project was implemented by Novus Via (New Way) with the support of the German-Azerbaijan Friendship Society "Baku", Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, International Committee of the Convention on Human Rights, public associations Promotion of Cultural Relations and Support for Youth, and BUCAQ Media Production.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz