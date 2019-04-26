By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum invites you to the lecture of Fariz Khalili, Doctor of Historical Sciences, on May 4.

The lecture will discuss the nomadic lifestyle, their habitat, winter and summer pastures, alachig (tent) and gazma (an adobe house), as well as details of these dwellings based on archaeological and ethnographic sources.

Moreover, the book "Nomadic Regions of Azerbaijan" will be presented to the listeners. The lecture will be in Azerbaijani. Admission is free.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was created in 1967. From 1967 to 1993, the museum was called the Azerbaijan State Museum of Carpet and Folk Applied Arts; from 1993 to 2014 - State Museum of Carpet and Applied Arts named after Latif Karimov; and from 2014 to the present time - the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The main purpose of the creation of the museum was to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are the Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

The Carpet Museum has become a research-training and cultural-educational center where many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences, are held. During its years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

In 2004, a law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aimed to implement the registration of Azerbaijan carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.

