By Laman Ismayilova

The art festival "From regions to regions" solemnly ended in Jalilabad.

Fifteen regional cultural administrations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism installed tents, where samples of folk art, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions, works of art, souvenirs, handicrafts were presented.

The festival aims to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, who have rich traditions of statehood, demonstrate the cultural potential of the regions, and expand interregional exchange, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfaz Garayev emphasized the great importance of the project. It was stressed that the festival was held on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture.

The head of Masalli Executive Power Rafil Huseynov, the head of Oguz Executive Power Eyvaz Gurbanov, and the head of Sabirabad Executive Power, Nazim Ismayilov as well as the heads of regional departments and teams that actively participated in the festival were awarded with diplomas.

The art festival continued with fascinating concert.

Then the participants of the event viewed the exhibition-fair.

The art festival "From regions to regions" was previously held in Masalli, Lankaran, Salyan, Sabirabad, the city of Horadiz of Fuzuli region, Guzanli settlement of Aghdam region, Goychay, Mingachevir, Goygol, Naftalan, Oguz, Ismayilli, Gusar, Sumgayit, Tovuz.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

