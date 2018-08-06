By Laman Ismayilova

"From regions to regions" art festival, promoting the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani people is soon to end.

The art festival, timed to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, is implemented under the slogan "Our 100-year history" at the initiative of the Ministry of Culture.

The main goal of the project is to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, which has rich traditions of statehood, demonstrate the cultural potential of the regions, and strengthen interregional exchange.

"From Regions to Regions" art festival moved to Sumgayit city.

Local residents and guests of the city witnessed spectacular cultural feast held at Sumgait Boulevard on August 4, Azertag reported.

Within the framework of the festival, fifteen regional cultural administrations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, presented artworks, souvenirs, handicrafts, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions.

Art works were met with great interest by the festival participants.

A vivid concert program also delighted guests.

The spectacular musical numbers performed by folklore groups, artistic amateur collectives created a wonderful atmosphere at the festival.

The participants appreciated the importance of such events in promoting the cultural heritage of the regions.

Head of the Sumgayit Regional Culture Department Mehman Shukurov said that the festival "From regions to regions" organized by the Ministry of Culture has become a cultural event covering all the regions of Azerbaijan.

"This festival, timed to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, has been continuing for more than a month now. There are 15 regional cultural offices of our country at the festival showcasing their cultural potential. It's is a very important cultural event," he said.

Speaking about the organization of the festival, the chief of the department emphasized that this project will also boost the cultural exchange between the regions.

An employee of the Barda Regional Culture Department, Valida Nabatova, said the region was actively involved in the exhibition.

"The Ministry of Culture is carrying out various projects and events for the development of culture in the regions. The art festival "From the region to the regions" is of great importance. For more than a month, the festival is being held and we are also an active participant of this event. Various art samples, handmade handicrafts are demonstrated in the regions. Local residents and guests of the city are interested in handicrafts," she said.

Employee of the Sumgayit Regional Culture Department, Ulviyya Isayeva, gave information about the examples of art that she demonstrated.

" Sumgayit is also widely represented at the festival. Here are exhibited various handicrafts, artistic samples, and works of fine art. The festival is of great interest. We believe that such events will continue in the future, " she said.

Residents of Sumgayit, who participated in the festival, also watched the event with interest. City resident Akif Huseynaliyev said that all the regions of Azerbaijan participated in the festival, their craftsmanship, as well as the performance of the musical groups made good impression upon the visitors.

The event within the framework of the festival was also held in the city of Gusar. The art festivalwas greeted by local residents and guests of the city with great interest.

"From regions to regions" art festival covers 15 cities and regions of the country.

The art festival has been already held in Lankaran, Salyan, Sabirabad, Horadiz city of Fuzuli region, Guzanli settlement of Aghdam region , Goychay, Mingachevir, Goygol, Naftalan, Oguz, Ismayilli, Sumgayit and Gusar.

Sumgayit, located about 30 miles away from Baku, is the third largest city in Azerbaijan (after Baku and Ganja).

The first reports of settlements at the present site of Sumgayit were in 1580, when English traveler H. Barrow mentioned Sumgayit in his writings and in 1858, when Alexander Dumas wrote about the area in his memoirs Trip to Caucasus, although nothing substantial was created on the site until the Soviet Union gained control over the area in the 1920s.

The legend says that the city is named after the Sumgayit River. It tells the tale of a hero by the name of "Sum", who is chosen by the community to fight a monster that was blocking the Sumgayit River.

Sum eventually killed the monster, but when the river is released he is swept by the waters and never seen again. As the water carried him away, only his hand could be seen sticking up above the surface of the water. That's why this mountain where Sum carried out his heroic deed is called "Beshbarmag" Mountain, which means "Five Fingers." Its five tall peaks look like the hero's fingers.

After that, his beloved, Jeyran, inconsolable by Sum's disappearance, would go to the river and cry "Sum qayıt!" (which means "Sum, come back!" in Azerbaijani). So the river became known as Sumgayit, upon the city was named after.

When Jeyran realized that Sum would never come back, she started to cry drowning in her own tears. The place where this is supposed to have happened is called Jeyran-Batan, which in Azerbaijani means, "The place where Jeyran drowned."

Today, there is a reservoir there which supplies the city of Baku with water. This reservoir was created about the same time that the city of Sumgayit was built.

The Peace Dove is the symbol of Sumgayit. The monument was designed by the Chief Artist of Sumgayit Vagif Nazirov and architect A. Guliyev. It is made of solid concrete. It was raised in 1978 as a symbol of peace in a newly functioning public park on coastline city of Sumgayit.

In 2008, the monument and the whole park went through an extensive renovation works.

Gusar, the country’s picturesque north region attracts a number of tourists for its natural wonders, culture and traditions of people living here.

Called “Northern Gates” due to its geographical location it is the last large settlement in the north of Azerbaijan and borders the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation.

The highest point of Azerbaijan-Bazarduzu mount, highest cottage in the country – “Suvar” as well as country’s largest carpet are here. The mountain river Gusarchay, in honor of which the city acquired its name, flows in Gusar. There is also an artificial lake, Fialka.

Shahdag Winter and Summer Tourist Complex has gained a high popularity both among Azerbaijanis and foreigners.

Many historical monuments are preserved in Gusar. The historical monuments are protected in the region. The remains of the fortress walls of the village of Anigof of the 13th century, the mausoleum of Sheikh Juneyd near Hazra village, ancient mosques in villages of Hil, Anig, Balagusar, Yasab, Old Khudat, Gunduzqala are such kind of monuments. There are also cultural and recreational park in the center of the region.

Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov was in exile in Gusar in 1825-1826. The city has a museum-house of the poet.

There are plenty of parks and gardens in the region, including the Nariman Narimanov Park.

Among the most popular crafts the most developed is carpet weaving – especially production of non-pile rugs "sumah" woven both at home and in the shop located in the city center.

