By Laman Ismayilova

An excavation of the ancient Albanian church is underway in Balaken region.

It found out that the ancient monument is not a mausoleum, but a bell tower of the Albanian Christian church, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The historical monument, located in the courtyard of a resident of the village of Tulu, was mistaken for the ruins of the mausoleum, but last year it turned out that it was the ruins of the ancient Albanian church.

Monument of the 5th-9th centuries was discovered by the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography. The historical monument was found in the course of expedition on Christian monuments of the Caucasian Albania.

Majestic Balaken region is considered the northwest gate of Azerbaijan.

There are many mountainous rivers and a beautiful lake near the Katekh Mountain. More than a half of the territory of the Zagatala reserve belongs to Balaken.

The territory of the reserve can be divided into mountain-forest (67.4%), and mountain-meadow zones.

The region has very rich flora and fauna. More than a thousand of species, including hornbeams, aldertree, oaks, walnuts, chestnuts, acacia and over 30 species of herbal plants have been recorded in Balaken.

Diverse in flora species, the region is the habitat of black Caucasian grouse.

Many historical and architectural monuments remained on the territory of the region.

Archeologists revealed a number of places identified as ancient settlement sites dated to the Early Iron Age. E.G. 2 km off Mahamallar village by the rock Gubek there is a cave named Noho with the traces of a site dated to the Early Iron Age. At the same place, near the village of Mahamallar, there is a pitcher burial (2nd-1st centuries BC), a pir and ruins of residential buildings (5th-7th centuries), a mosque (18th century), a tower (19th century) and stronghold walls.

There are also an underground reservoir and mosque dated to the 17th in the village of Gullar, mosque of the 14th century in Halatala, Albanian temples in the villages of Hanifa and Mazimchai, Peri Tower (12th century) in Gullar village on the bank of Gumbez river. Moreover, there are also remainders of an early medieval settlement site at the Meklakan Mountain.

The picturesque nature of Balaken region has turned it into an important holiday region which attracts tourists from all over the world.

