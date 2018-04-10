By Laman Ismayilova

ASAN Development Model program has launched in country's regions.

The program is implemented by ASAN Volunteers, AccessBank with the assistance of the Ministry of Education, Trend Life reported.

ASAN Development Model aims at the development of critical and applied thinking, the disclosure of the creative and intellectual potential of schoolchildren. The program is implemented among students of grades 9-11 through training seminars.

The social project started in Shirvan and Sabirabad regions with the participation of more than a thousand schoolchildren. Participants of the event organized seminars on the topics of choosing a profession, modern innovative and technological innovations, correct connection to world trends, self-development, disclosure of creative and intellectual potential. The seminars were conducted by the employees of AccessBank and the organization "ASAN Könüllüləri" ASAN Volunteers. The implementation of the program will continue in other regions of the country.

