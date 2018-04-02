By Laman Ismayilova

Students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography have performed with a gala concert in Baku.

The concert program marked the 20th anniversary of the capital city of Kazakhstan Astana. The concert took place in Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on March 30.

Some 60 students from the Academy aged 13 to 18 performed at Baku stage.

The event was attended by public figures, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in the country, famous representatives of Azerbaijani culture and art, teachers and students of the Baku Choreographic Academy, numerous admirers of ballet art.

In her speech, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Sevda Mammadaliyeva stressed that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan share common Turkic roots, culture, traditions and spiritual heritage.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, based on deep historical roots, successfully develop in various fields, including culture and art.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beybit Isabaev said that the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography is the first higher educational institution in Central Asia with a full cycle of multilevel professional choreographic education. The Academy cooperates with the leading choreographic educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Russia, China, Japan and other countries.

The diplomat expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater for their assistance in conducting the concert program.

Then the audience was presented with a marvelous program featuring the best concert numbers from the Academy's repertoire.

The program included the trio of the Ocean and the Pearls from the ballet "The Humpbacked Horse", a variation from the ballet "Coppelia", pas de trois, Chinese dance, pink waltz and adagio from the ballet "The Nutcracker", a variation of Kitri from the ballet "Don Quixote" , a variation from the ballet "La Bayadère", Folklore and Ethnographic Ensemble "Turan" and others.

Despite the young age of artists and complex productions, all students of the Academy coped with their parties perfectly. The dancers demonstrated virtuosic technique, high performing skills and excellent plasticity.

Their graceful movements won the hearts of ballet lovers.

The audience greeted each issue of the program with stormy applause and shouting "Bravo!". Most viewers agreed that it is quite possible that in the near future the names of the program participants will decorate the posters of the best theaters in the world.

