By Laman Ismayilova

The third Booktrailer Festival will be supported by Azercell and Libraff companies.

Booktrailer Festival is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day, held annually on April 23.

The festival is held under the motto "Popularize the book, be popular with the book!".

Supported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and International Mugham Center, the project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting bookrailers as a part of art and business.

The project belongs to actor and producer Ruslan Sabirli.

The first place will get a prize in the amount of 1,000 manats, while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats and 500 manats, respectively.

The festival is held annually from 2016.

Applications for participation in the Booktrailer Festival will end on April 8, 2018.

For more information, please visit: www.booktrailer.az

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BooktrailerFest

For all questions, please contact: festival2018@booktrailer.az

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz