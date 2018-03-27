By Laman Ismayilova

Russian IP ORCHESTRA will give concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace on April 14.

Symphonic orchestra will be conducted by Igor Ponomarenko.

A number of works are associated with the name of acclaimed composer and conductor Igor Ponomarenko, in particular the sensational musicals "The Maiden-Peasant Woman" and "The Passion by Kashtanka". He also created musical groups "Ma.Gr.Ig.Al." and " Terem-quartet ». In 2009, I. Ponomarenko founded IP ORCHESTRA.

Tickets can be purchased at the box offices in Baku.

For the IP Orchestra, there are no boundaries in genres and styles. Highly professional musicians can play everything, and thanks to Igor Ponomarenko the concert turns into a real magical act.

Thousands of listeners around the world admire the energy and professionalism of this collective.

IP Orchestra has performed at the most significant concert venues and has taken part in the iconic cultural events of the country and abroad.

IP Orchestra is a team that is not afraid of experiments, communicates closely with its audience, and really loves its work.

