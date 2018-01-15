By Laman Ismayilova

The photo exhibition of Romanian sculptor's works has opened in Baku. The exhibition of Constantin Brancusi "Arch Over Time” is timed to the Romania Culture Day.

Every year, Romanians celebrate the National Culture Day on January 15. The National Culture Day celebrations reflect the openness of Romanian culture toward the world, its contributions to the development of new trends and currents, providing a valuable platform for strengthening the cultural ties with countries and peoples worldwide.

Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan, Mr. Dan Iancu addressed the event.

"Honored to be today at the Azerbaijani State Academy of Fine Arts. Grateful to Prof. Omer Eldarov, Rector of the Academy and one of the most respected cultural personalities in Azerbaijan, for providing this magnificent venue for the event. Romanian Culture Day - celebrated every year on 15 January. We have chosen to pay on this special day a humble homage to one of the titans of our culture – the Romanian (and universal) artist Constantin Brancusi," said Dan Iancu.

"Culture is about openness and exchanges, about the same universal aspirations and the same inner struggle and search for the ultimate, ideal artistic expression. It is about what unites us despite everything else in our lives that pushes us in different directions. The life and the works of Constantin Brancusi are all about that – about us all being part of the same, single, universal community: born into a peasant, traditional family in countryside Romania, he come to be known as "the patriarch of the modern sculpture”, he made his first artistic steps in Romania, but became famous once he stepped out abroad to learn from and work with the masters of his time, his style is a blend of tradition/old and modernity/new, both in terms of materials (wood and stone vs metal) and motifs (simplicity of Romanian traditional patters vs elegance of modern lines)," said the ambassador.

"For the students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts take this exhibition as a modest but honest invitation to further discover his works – in the greatest museums in the world but also in my home country Romania, an invitation to fruitful exchanges with Romania – a Cooperation Agreement has recently been concluded between the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts and the National University of Arts in Bucharest," he added.

The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr Gheorghe Leuca, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Azerbaijan, who held also a speech, as well as Ambassadors of Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands, Lithuania, Greece, Director of International Red Cross in Azerbaijan and Director of Center of Council of Europe in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will run until January 31 at the Museum of Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

The exhibition is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts. It portrays a selection of some of the most well-known works of the artist, exhibited today by some of the greatest art museums of the world, such as The Museum of Modern Art, New York (MOMA), Musée National d’Art Moderne in Paris, Guggenheim Museum in New York, as well as the Romanian National Art Museum in Bucharest.

One of the founders of abstract sculpture style, Constantin Brancusi was one of the most influential sculptors of the 20th-century.

He sought inspiration in non-European cultures as a source of primitive exoticism, as did Paul Gauguin, Pablo Picasso, André Derain and others. Sculptor's other influences emerge from Romanian folk art traceable through Byzantine and Dionysian traditions.

His famous works include "The Kiss", "Sleeping Muse I", "Endless Column", "The Sorceress", "Bird in Space" and other sculptures.

Brancusi died on March 16, 1957, aged 81. He was buried in the Cimetière du Montparnasse in Paris. This cemetery also displays statues that Brancusi carved for deceased artists.

