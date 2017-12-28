By Laman Ismayilova

A biographic documentary titled "Dharmendra – A Messenger of Love" by TV journalist Namig Gurban was screened in Baku on December 27.

The event was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and India. The evening is organized by Digit, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sanjay Rana said that Azerbaijan and India have very close and friendly relations. It was stressed that cooperation between the two countries covers political, economic, social, humanitarian, cultural and other spheres.

"I’m delighted with the holding of such an event on the Indian actor in Baku. This film will serve as a bridge that connects India and Azerbaijan," added the diplomat.

Yusif Sheikhov, the representative of the Caucasus Muslims Department, the chairman of the "Spiritual World" public association Haji Shahin Hasanli and others noted that the presentation of the film is the next bridge between the peoples. It promotes mutual spiritual and cultural mutual enrichment. Unfortunately, the 82-year-old actor could not attend the presentation due to his state of health.

Namig Gurban said that the 47-minute chronological documentary talks about the happy life, prolific works, and wisdom of world-famous Indian veteran actor Dharmendra Singh Deol, aka ‘He man’, who is known as a caller to international peace, love and brotherhood.

"Since my childhood, I have had a great love and respect for this actor, who enriched the world cinema with his roles. I met with him in India and discovered the previously unknown to me facets of his work. Dharmendra is real messenger of love who gives his heart and soul to people," said journalist.

Gurban also said that the documentary is available in the Azerbaijani, English, and Russian languages, adding that its translation into Hindi and Arabic is about to be completed.

"The film conveys a message of love from Dharmendra to humanity and can be regarded as an intercultural bridge between Azerbaijan and India," he said.

The project included images from films, interviews, various events and charity events with the participation of Indian actor.

Dharamendra Singh Deol is an Indian film actor, producer and politician. He is the holder of the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, as well as several awards for contributions to Indian cinematography.

The actor has played in a variety of films, including the most famous "Flower and Stone", "Zita and Gita", "Beloved Raja", "Revenge and Law", "King of the Jungle", "Eternal Love Tale" "The Adventures of Ali Baba and Magpie robbers", "Like the Three Musketeers", "Samrat" etc.

