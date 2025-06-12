Azerbaijan-Austria joint commission holds 11th meeting in Vienna [PHOTOS]
The 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Austria Joint Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation took place in Vienna on June 11, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli shared the update on his official "X" social media account.
On the same day, a business roundtable was also organized in Vienna with the participation of business representatives from both countries, aiming to strengthen economic ties and explore new avenues for cooperation.
The 11th session of the Azerbaijan-Austria Joint Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Industrial, Technical, and Technological Cooperation and business roundtable with the participation of Azerbaijani and Austrian companies was held on 11 June in Vienna. Good opportunity to take… pic.twitter.com/9etMhj8UDE— Rovshan Sadigbayli (@Sadigbayli) June 12, 2025
