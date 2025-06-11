Baku to host signing of Green Energy Corridor joint venture in July

11 June 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In July, Baku will witness the signing of key documents to establish a joint venture for the implementation of the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project.

Azernews reports that this was stated by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Orkhan Zeynalov, in an interview with European media.

Zeynalov emphasized that the Green Energy Corridor project holds strategic importance from energy, political, and economic perspectives.

He recalled that a strategic partnership agreement on the development and transmission of green energy was signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan at COP29 on November 13, 2024.

“The project has also attracted significant interest from Saudi Arabia. The Saudi electricity company has signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding with the three countries, showing particular interest in the transmission component of green energy. The joint venture’s headquarters will be located in Baku. Next month, the official documents for establishing the joint venture will be signed in Baku,” he said.

Zeynalov added that preparations to develop the project's feasibility study will begin soon: “Importantly, there is strong potential to connect this corridor with the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea. This would create a larger, interconnected corridor stretching from Central Asia all the way to Europe.”