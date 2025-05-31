Azernews.Az

Saturday May 31 2025

Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund disburses ₼3.52 billion to over 54,000 borrowers

31 May 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund disburses ₼3.52 billion to over 54,000 borrowers
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

To date, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) of Azerbaijan has issued loans totaling 3.52 billion manats to 54,523 borrowers, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more