AZPROMO discuss localization of laptop production in Azerbaijan with Chinese company

23 April 2025 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As part of the China-Azerbaijan Industrial and Investment Cooperation Promotion Conference, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) held a meeting with Shenzhen Hasee Computer Co., a leading Chinese computer technology company, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the potential for localizing laptop production in Azerbaijan, aiming to explore industrial cooperation opportunities. An agreement was reached to share detailed information on market integration strategies and continue negotiations toward practical implementation.

It is worth noting that during the conference held on April 17, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between AZPROMO and Shenzhen Hasee Computer Co., establishing the legal framework for future cooperation.