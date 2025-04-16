bp and co-venturers sustain investment in community growth

16 April 2025 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM and TotalEnergies – are pleased to announce the successful completion of three community development projects along the bp-operated export pipelines, Azernews reports.

The projects reflect bp and its co-venturers' commitment to supporting local communities and fostering educational and technological advancements in Azerbaijan.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, accompanied by a group of representatives from bp and co-venturer companies, visited Kurdamir, Ganja and Tovuz on 14-16 April to celebrate the completion of the three successful projects.

" bp and our co-ventures are committed to fostering strong, resilient communities along our pipeline routes. Our ongoing support reflects our dedication to helping ensure the well-being and prosperity of these communities as we work together towards a sustainable future. We believe that the three projects whose completion we celebrate today will make a remarkable contribution to the affected communities enhancing their growth and development”, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said.

The three completed projects are:

1. Vocational skills development project for internally displaced persons, funded by bp and its co-venturers

This project aimed to equip internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Garabagh with vocational skills, enhancing their income generation opportunities upon their return to their homes after the 30-year occupation. This initiative specifically targeted IDPs

temporarily residing in the Kurdamir district. A group of 25 IDP women were selected for the project to be trained as certified tailors and make-up artists. In addition to vocational training, the participants were taught business management and development

techniques.

Aligned with the Azerbaijan government's sustainability goals, the project supports the "Great Return" initiative, which envisions IDPs returning to their liberated homes to lead prosperous and sustainable lives.

The cost of the project is 77,090 AZN (around $45,347).

The project was implemented by the public union Economic and Social Development Centre.

2. Ganja Technological University cybersecurity capacity-building project, funded by bp and its co-venturers

This project aimed to equip various stakeholders, including individuals and organizations from both the public and private sectors, with the knowledge, skills, and capabilities to address cybersecurity risks. It included the establishment of a new

scientific, methodological, research, and training centre at Ganja Technological University to enhance the cybersecurity capacity of the university and the entire Ganja- Gazakh economic region.

The project cost is over 72,200 AZN (USD $42,475), which includes the purchase of necessary equipment and applications.

3. Restoration of traditional water sources in the Tovuz district, funded by bp

The project aimed to address the decline in access to freshwater by restoring traditional water sources known as kahrizes at two locations - the Dovshanly and Mahammadaghali kahrizes, near the Ashagi Gushchu village of the Tovuz district.

The project began in 2024 with the training of kahriz specialists called kankans. Following this, in June, refurbishment works commenced to clean and stabilize both kahriz systems. These works have now been successfully completed, supplying the Ashagi Gushchu community of about 15,000 people with freshwater.

The Dovshanly kahriz has been routed through pipe systems to the village, and the water from this source is now used for household consumption purposes.

The Mahammadaghali kahriz has been routed to the farming areas of the village and is used for the irrigation of 636 hectares of community land.

The project was implemented by Puls-R LLC. The project is part of the wider “Community managed water systems” programme with the total cost of 1,282,227 AZN ($754,251 USD).