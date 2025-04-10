New solar power plant to be build in Hajigabul Industrial Park

10 April 2025 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

AGAS Group LLC is set to construct solar power plant (SPP) in the Hajigabul Industrial Park. The company has been granted residency in the Park, bringing the total number of residents to 12. The solar power plant will contribute to covering part of the Park’s energy supply with alternative and renewable energy sources...

