Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port [PHOTOS]

9 April 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

On April 9, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Shahin Mustafayev, and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Co-Chairwoman of the Commission on the Iranian side, Farzana Sadiq, who was visiting our country, accompanied by delegations from both countries, jointly inspected the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the co-chairs were shown a presentation on the Baku Port and were informed about the history, infrastructure, and capabilities of the port, as well as the construction work carried out within the second phase to increase the annual cargo handling capacity from 15 million tons to 25 million tons.

It was noted that the expansion of the Baku port after the completion of the second phase will further increase Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia.

Then, the port's main cargo terminal, Ro-Ro and Ferry terminals, and sorting station were inspected.