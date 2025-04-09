Azernews.Az

Asian Development Bank predicts inflation in Azerbaijan to drop

9 April 2025 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), inflation in Azerbaijan is expected to reach 4.2% in 2025 and further decrease to 3.5% by 2026, Azernews reports, citing ADB. In its latest report, ADB notes that inflation in Azerbaijan stood at ...

