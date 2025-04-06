Türkiye and Azerbaijan set to expand energy cooperation with new projects, says Minister

6 April 2025 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

A new chapter is unfolding in energy cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said in an interview with Anadolu, Azernews reports.

He noted that discussions are underway on the possibility of transmitting electricity produced in Azerbaijan—especially from renewable sources—to Türkiye via Georgia and Nakhchivan: “Of course, we want to connect this with the European market.”

Bayraktar also announced that Türkiye will host the energy ministers’ meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) this year: “We plan to turn the ongoing bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan into multilateral cooperation and thus expand the economic scope.”

Emphasizing the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, Bayraktar called it a “global project” that was realized thanks to the strong political will of the two countries’ leaders.

“Our goal is to increase TANAP’s capacity from 16 billion cubic meters to 31 billion cubic meters,” he said. “Türkiye, as always, is ready to do its part as both an important market and a natural gas hub. The transportation of Azerbaijani oil via Türkiye through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline makes significant contributions to world oil markets.”