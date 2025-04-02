President: Azerbaijan has ambitious plans in renewable energy sector
“Azerbaijan has very ambitious programs and plans in the renewable energy sector, where German companies have extensive experience,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
"We intend to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources to 6 gigawatts by 2030 through foreign investments, and this is entirely realistic. A portion of this will be exported to Europe," the head of state emphasized.
To recall, on April 1, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.
