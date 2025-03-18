Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch flights to Gabala this summer

18 March 2025 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national ultra-low-cost airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the launch of flights to Gabala International Airport in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Starting June 19, the airline will operate flights between Gabala and Abu Dhabi three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Tickets are now available on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with prices starting at USD 45.99.

To celebrate the new route, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has introduced a special promotion, offering a 20% discount for WIZZ Discount Club members and all passengers for the first three days of ticket sales.