Azernews.Az

Thursday March 13 2025

Azerbaijan reveals investment generated from privatization since 2020

13 March 2025 14:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals investment generated from privatization since 2020
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan discloses the number of investments from the private sector over the past five years. According to the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy From 2020 to 2024, Azerbaijan received...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more