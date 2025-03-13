Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding transport relations

13 March 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, Rauf Valiyev, met with a delegation led by Bekzod Kholmatov, Director of the Center for the Study of Transport and Logistics Development under the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan, who is visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the company.

The delegation, which included employees from the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan Railways, was given detailed information about important events in Azerbaijan related to transport and logistics, as well as the activities of ASCO.

The meeting focused on the importance and relevance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor). Discussions also addressed the expansion of Uzbek-Azerbaijani transport relations in the Caspian Sea, including new challenges in the ferry transportation segment.