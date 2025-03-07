Some 23% of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are women, supported by SMBDA for growth

7 March 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Around 23% of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan are women, contributing significantly to the country's sustainable economic development and employment, Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA ) of the Ministry of Economy.

SMBDA noted that women are particularly active in sectors like services, trade, and industry.

Recently, a female entrepreneur opened a preschool educational institution in Ganja, which has branches in Baku, Sumgayit, and Khirdalan. SMBDA supported this project by assisting with documentation, coordination with state agencies, and other aspects of business development. The preschool now employs over 40 people, with the entrepreneur focused on increasing employment opportunities for women and expanding her operations to other regions.

SMBDA has been instrumental in supporting women entrepreneurs, offering training, consulting, and financial assistance. In 2024, over 4,000 women entrepreneurs benefited from SMBDA’s services, including business training and support in creating business plans. Grants totaling 167,000 manat were awarded to women-led projects, and several women received international professional development opportunities.

SMBDA continues to promote female entrepreneurship by organizing exhibitions, providing access to trade networks, and implementing projects to foster the growth of women entrepreneurs.