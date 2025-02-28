Azerbaijan and Croatia discuss strengthening business ties
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov discussed expanding economic cooperation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković during his visit to Croatia, Azernews reports.
Jabbarov shared details of the meeting on his X social media account, stating that discussions focused on key priorities in the Azerbaijan-Croatia strategic partnership, including trade expansion, mutual investments, energy cooperation, and strengthening business ties.
As part of our visit to Croatia, we were received by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković (@AndrejPlenkovic). We discussed key priorities in the #Azerbaijan–#Croatia strategic partnership and #economic cooperation, focusing on increasing trade, attracting mutual #investment-s,… pic.twitter.com/yAtF5J6Mbu— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) February 28, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!