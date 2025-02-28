Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan and Croatia discuss strengthening business ties

28 February 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov discussed expanding economic cooperation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković during his visit to Croatia, Azernews reports.

Jabbarov shared details of the meeting on his X social media account, stating that discussions focused on key priorities in the Azerbaijan-Croatia strategic partnership, including trade expansion, mutual investments, energy cooperation, and strengthening business ties.

