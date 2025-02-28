Azerbaijan and Croatia discuss strengthening business ties

28 February 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

As part of our visit to Croatia, we were received by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković ( @AndrejPlenkovic ). We discussed key priorities in the #Azerbaijan – #Croatia strategic partnership and #economic cooperation, focusing on increasing trade, attracting mutual #investment -s,… pic.twitter.com/yAtF5J6Mbu

Jabbarov shared details of the meeting on his X social media account, stating that discussions focused on key priorities in the Azerbaijan-Croatia strategic partnership, including trade expansion, mutual investments, energy cooperation, and strengthening business ties.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov discussed expanding economic cooperation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković during his visit to Croatia, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!