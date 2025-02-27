Azerbaijan, Türkiye enhance cooperation in the mining sector

27 February 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation from AzerGold CJSC visited Ankara to enhance mining sector cooperation with Türkiye, focusing on geological exploration, precious metals processing, and laboratory research, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the delegation held discussions at the General Directorate of Mining Research and Exploration (MTA) under Türkiye’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. Talks centered on strengthening bilateral ties, exchanging technological innovations, and exploring joint projects.

The delegation also toured the Bureau Veritas testing laboratory in Ankara, reviewing advanced laboratory analysis technologies and discussing best practices. Additionally, they visited Mine & Process Engineering Solutions, an Ankara-based company specializing in engineering solutions for the mining sector, to explore collaboration on non-ferrous metal processing technologies.

AzerGold’s international outreach aligns with its efforts to adopt cutting-edge technologies and innovative management models, ensuring greater efficiency in production processes and expanding business relations.