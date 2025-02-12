OTS secretary-general highlights Middle Corridor at UNECE transport session [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The delegation led by the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanıçbek Ömüralıyev, is participating in the 87th session of the Inland Transport Committee of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) in Geneva, Azernews reports.

According to the OTS, during the ministerial roundtable on “Promoting Sustainable Transport Links,” co-hosted by Turkey and the Netherlands, Ömüralıyev underscored the strategic significance of transport in boosting trade and ensuring sustainable development across the Turkic region. He highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening the Middle Corridor as a vital trade route between Asia and Europe, focusing on increasing its efficiency and sustainability.

The secretary general also emphasized the organization's commitment to digitalization in transport, particularly through the implementation of the eTIR system. He noted that a Roadmap for the system’s application in the OTS region was recently signed, marking a significant step in the digital transformation of regional transport networks. Ömüralıyev reaffirmed OTS’s dedication to enhancing cooperation with international partners, including UNECE, to further accelerate digital advancements in transportation.