SMBDA migrates to government cloud as part of Azerbaijan's digital transformation initiative

5 February 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The implementation of Decree No. 718 by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, dated June 3, 2019, titled “On Measures to Establish the ‘Government Cloud’ (G-cloud) and Provide ‘Cloud’ Services,” is ongoing, Azernews reports.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), under the Ministry of Economy, is the latest state agency to transfer its information systems and resources to the Government Cloud as part of the Decree’s implementation.

SMBDA has fully integrated its information systems and resources into the Baku Data Center, managed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MIND). “AzInTelecom” LLC provided SMEDA with Virtual Server (IaaS) and Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) “cloud” services, ensuring high availability for the agency’s critical systems.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Information and Communications oversees the “Government Cloud” project, with “AzInTelecom” LLC as its executor. As part of the project, state institutions are migrating their IT systems to Baku and Yevlakh Data Centers owned by “AzInTelecom,” resulting in reduced IT costs and improved system productivity. This migration enhances information system security, strengthens IT infrastructure, and ensures high-quality service delivery, with 24/7 operational coordination and monitoring.

Additionally, “AzInTelecom” LLC is the first organization in the South Caucasus region to receive the “TIER III” certification, which sets international standards for cloud services.