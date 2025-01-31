Azernews.Az

Türkiye designates Azerbaijan as target country for exports

31 January 2025 19:43 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The Turkish Ministry of Trade has included Azerbaijan in its list of target countries for exports in 2025, granting it access to additional trade support measures, the ministry's press service announced.

