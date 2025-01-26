Azerbaijan sees significant increase in international air cargo transportation in 2024

26 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, Azerbaijan transported 79,211 tons of international cargo by air, with a total value of $5.552 billion, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

The volume of transported cargo rose 2.8 times compared to 2023, while the total value decreased by 20.5%.

Of this total, exports accounted for 64,500 tons of cargo, marking a 25.6% decline in volume but a 1.8% increase in value, reaching $346.7 million. On the other hand, imports saw significant growth, with 14,711 tons transported (a 14.1% increase), valued at $5.205 billion—3.3 times higher than the previous year.