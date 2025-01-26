Azerbaijan sees significant increase in international air cargo transportation in 2024
In 2024, Azerbaijan transported 79,211 tons of international cargo by air, with a total value of $5.552 billion, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.
The volume of transported cargo rose 2.8 times compared to 2023, while the total value decreased by 20.5%.
Of this total, exports accounted for 64,500 tons of cargo, marking a 25.6% decline in volume but a 1.8% increase in value, reaching $346.7 million. On the other hand, imports saw significant growth, with 14,711 tons transported (a 14.1% increase), valued at $5.205 billion—3.3 times higher than the previous year.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!