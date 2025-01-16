Azernews.Az

Thursday January 16 2025

Green energy production in Azerbaijan sees significant increase in 2024

16 January 2025 15:09 (UTC+04:00)
Green energy production in Azerbaijan sees significant increase in 2024
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In the past year, electricity production from green energy sources increased from 1,728.7 million kWh in 2023 to 3,850.9 million kWh.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more