IMF initiates advanced macroeconomic training for Azerbaijani State Officials [PHOTOS]

7 October 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commenced a training program titled “Macroeconomic Analysis/Fiscal Programming and Policies” at the Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms (CAERC), aimed at enhancing the macroeconomic skills of Azerbaijani state institution representatives.

According to Azernews, the training, which will run until October 11, involves around 25 participants from more than 10 state institutions. The program covers key areas such as real sector analysis, inflation, price deflators, balance of payments, and fiscal and monetary sector analysis, alongside forecasting methods and intersectoral relations.

The program is led by Norbert Funke, Director of the IMF Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Center (CCAMTAC), and economists Nurdaulet Abilov and Aliya Uskenbayeva. Participants will gain experience in financial programming and macroeconomic modeling, vital tools for shaping economic policies.

Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of CAERC, emphasized that this training is pivotal for public sector officials, as macroeconomic analysis plays a crucial role in developing sound economic policies. He highlighted that the knowledge gained will benefit the country's economy and noted that further collaboration with the IMF will lead to more such initiatives in the future.

Norbert Funke added that the training would help participants create consistent macroeconomic forecasts, assess policy options, and perform scenario analysis, all of which are essential for formulating robust economic policies.

