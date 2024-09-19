Azernews.Az

Volume of transit through Middle Corridor increased 20 times

19 September 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
During the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) Forum held in Xi'an, China, representatives of "Kazakhstan Temir Joly NK" JSC (Kazakhstan Railways) met with Zhao Gang, the governor of Shaanxi province, Azernews reports, citing the press service of "Kazakhstan Temir Joly NK" JSC, Azernews reports.

