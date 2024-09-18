SOCAR to launch renewable energy projects in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur

Among the major initiatives is the development of a 240 MW solar power plant named "Shafag," which SOCAR plans to build in collaboration with bp from Great Britain and the Azerbaijan Investment Company. This plant is expected to supply energy to the Sangachal terminal.

Additionally, SOCAR is exploring the potential for geothermal energy production. Guliyev noted that while archives are being reviewed, the project will be integrated into the new infrastructure being established in these areas.

Furthermore, SOCAR is also planning the construction of a 100 MW wind power plant in the Lachin region in partnership with Masdar, a company from the United Arab Emirates. These projects highlight SOCAR’s commitment to enhancing energy security and sustainability in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz