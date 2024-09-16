Azerbaijan's energy exports highlighted by Minister

16 September 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Last year and in the first eight months of this year, 41 million tons of oil and 37 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to Turkiye and global markets through these pipelines, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov mentioned this during his speech at the fourth meeting of the energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He highlighted that energy cooperation is a strategic pillar of relations between Turkish states. The Azerbaijan-Turkiye energy partnership, including projects like BTC, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP, and the Southern Gas Corridor, significantly contributes to the energy security of many countries.

This year, Azerbaijan is expected to deliver 9.8 billion cubic meters of its 25 billion cubic meters of gas exports to Turkiye and 12.5 billion cubic meters to Europe.

The minister also noted that the agreement to transport 2 million tons of Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, with plans to gradually increase this volume, underscores Azerbaijan’s role as a unifying force between Central Asia, Turkiye, and Europe.

Additionally, it was reported that Azerbaijan's trade turnover with member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) exceeded $9 billion last year. These countries invested $18.2 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy, while Azerbaijan invested $20.3 billion in these countries.

---

