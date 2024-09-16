Azernews.Az

CBA to decide on discount rate for sixth time this year

16 September 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
On September 18, 2024, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will decide on the discount rate for the sixth time this year, Azernews reports citing the CBA.

