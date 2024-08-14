Number of state properties sold in Nakhchivan increases

14 August 2024 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Auctions are one of the measures implemented to ensure efficiency and transparency in the privatization process. The variety of state properties put up for auction increases the choice of entrepreneurs, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reported that the number of properties sold through auctions by the State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry in January-July of the current year increased by 2.3 times to 70 compared to the same period last year.

Inflows to the special account from the auctions held during the 7 months of the current year have increased by 3.6 times compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

