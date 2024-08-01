Azernews.Az

Pirallahi Industrial Park drives pharma growth with $121M investment and 400 jobs

1 August 2024 13:53 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Pirallahi Industrial Park, managed by the Agency for Development of Economic Zones (ADEZ), is making significant strides in advancing the pharmaceutical industry, fulfilling medicine demand, and boosting local production and employment, Azernews reports citing the ADEZ.

