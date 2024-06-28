Extended Producer Responsibility takes center stage at COP29 in Baku

28 June 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

The challenges and opportunities surrounding the implementation of the international strategy on "Extended Producer Responsibility" (EPR) will be a key focus at COP29 in Baku this November.

Elshad Farzaliyev, Director of Public Relations for the Eurasian region at Coca-Cola Company, highlighted this during his address at the international forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future", Azernews reports.

He explained that the strategy involves incorporating all environmental costs associated with a product's lifecycle into its market price.

E. Farzaliyev emphasised that this approach, applied in waste management, prompts manufacturers to integrate rigorous environmental standards into product design.

"In Azerbaijan, companies are deeply committed to implementing this strategy," he noted, pointing out that Azerbaijan is advancing towards a "green" economy and will intensify its efforts in this direction.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan's capital this November. The decision to host COP29 in Baku was made during COP28 in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku is expected to host around 70-80 thousand international guests during the two-week event.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. COP (Conference of Parties) sessions convene annually, unless otherwise decided by the parties. The inaugural COP was held in Berlin in March 1995, with its secretariat based in Bonn.

