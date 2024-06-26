Shusha and Aghdam host "Build Garabagh Together" event for entrepreneurs

26 June 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On June 27-28, the Ministry of Economy will host an event titled "New opportunities for entrepreneurs:Let's build Garabagh together" in Shusha and Aghdam. Over 100 business representatives will participate, Azernews reports.

The event aims to showcase investment opportunities and business prospects in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, fostering discussions on public-private cooperation models.

During their visit, participants will explore Agdam Industrial Park, resident enterprises and ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at revitalizing economic activity and ensuring sustainable development in Shusha and Khankendi.

In Shusha, panel discussions will cover concessions, exemptions in liberated territories, state support measures, and the role of entrepreneurs in restoring and integrating these regions economically.

Entrepreneurs will learn about investment projects, export potential, logistics opportunities, and engage in government-business meetings (G2B) to address their queries.

