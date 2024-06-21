London to host second "IEA-COP29" High-Level Dialogue

21 June 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On June 24th, London will host the second "IEA-COP29" high-level dialogue, as announced by International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol on his X account, Azernews reports.

"I am pleased to co-chair our 2nd IEA-COP29 high-level dialogue with COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev in London on June 24th," Birol said.

He emphasised that the event will bring together leaders in energy, climate, and finance to discuss increasing investments in clean energy, particularly in developing economies.

The first COP29-IEA high-level dialogue took place on May 15th in Paris.

COP29, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, will convene in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made during the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11th last year. Baku is expected to host approximately 70,000-80,000 foreign guests, making it a global focal point for two weeks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz