Business Standard: 4.3 thousand millionaires may leave India this year

20 June 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

At least 4,300 millionaires are expected to leave India in 2024 and start businesses in other countries, Azernews reports.

Thus, in 2024, India will rise to third place after China (15 thousand 200 people) and the United Kingdom (9 thousand 500 people) by the influx of millionaires. This is a lower figure than in 2023, when 5.1 thousand million people left the country.

According to the company's forecast, in 2024, about 128 thousand people with a fortune of more than $ 1 million will leave the country of residence. Their migration destinations will be mainly the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The United Arab Emirates is preparing to host a record number of 6,700 millionaires in 2024. According to experts, a stable political base, developed infrastructure, a calm environment, ease of doing business, and a variety of investment opportunities create an opportunity to attract a large amount of foreign investment to the UAE.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz